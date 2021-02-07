AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

