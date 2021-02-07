AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. AECOM comprises 1.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of AECOM worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $55.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

