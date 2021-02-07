aelf (ELF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.37 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $90.49 million and approximately $28.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.67 or 0.01114573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.37 or 0.06166022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016763 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

