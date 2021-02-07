Aeon Hits Market Cap of $3.61 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $7,963.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00389680 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

