AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AER opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -168.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

