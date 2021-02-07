Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $120.11.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.