AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. AGCO posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

AGCO stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.69. 580,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,968 shares of company stock worth $20,779,633. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

