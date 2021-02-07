Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

