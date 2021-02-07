AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $73,001.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

