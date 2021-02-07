AidCoin (AID) Hits Market Cap of $453,880.58

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a market cap of $453,880.58 and $139.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.67 or 0.01114573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.37 or 0.06166022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016763 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

AidCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

