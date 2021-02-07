Aigang (AIX) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Aigang has a market capitalization of $86,827.97 and approximately $6.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.01256796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.51 or 0.06937453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022890 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Token Trading

Aigang can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

