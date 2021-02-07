Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.15. 3,167,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

