Airbloc Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $44,778.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.07 or 0.01228648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.29 or 0.06693442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

