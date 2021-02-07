Alchemint Standards Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,547.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $254,035.35 and approximately $2,547.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00182721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00074025 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

