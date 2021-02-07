Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $452.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00330006 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $830.64 or 0.02156999 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,071,763 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

