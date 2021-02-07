Alias (ALIAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $790.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Alias has traded 231.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alias has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $790.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00369051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000242 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010757 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

