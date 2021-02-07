Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

