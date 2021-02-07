ALL BEST ICO Price Tops $0.0002 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $59,176.05 and approximately $83,316.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 133.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.01138790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.54 or 0.06309586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

