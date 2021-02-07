All Sports Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $5.11 million and $241,980.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.06 or 0.01241421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.68 or 0.06467719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

SOC is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

