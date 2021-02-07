AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $350,698.40 and $286.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 129.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

