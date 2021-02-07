Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,800.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,655.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.78.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

