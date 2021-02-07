Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.78.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,800.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

