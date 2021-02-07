Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,651.17. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

