Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.38 ($60.44).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €42.81 ($50.36) on Friday. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.98.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.