Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $36.87 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

