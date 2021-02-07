Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $101,415.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambarella by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

