American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 233.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 18,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the airline’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

