American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Mittleman Investment Management LLC

Mittleman Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for 8.1% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mittleman Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $19,778,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of AEL opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

