American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

