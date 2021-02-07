American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $242,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $165.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

