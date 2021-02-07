Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.91.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $17,100,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $211.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.