AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 1.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $100.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

