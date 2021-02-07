AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 7,040 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.