AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys New Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.11% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.