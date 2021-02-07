AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
URI opened at $265.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
