AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $265.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.