AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,625,528 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of RF opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

