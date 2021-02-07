AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

