AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases New Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 328,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

