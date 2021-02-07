AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Raises Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143,678 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $21,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,422 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after acquiring an additional 886,529 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after acquiring an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 99.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 814,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

TECK opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

