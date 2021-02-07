AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,064,330 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 382,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 27,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

