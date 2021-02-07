Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Birch Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 3.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.32 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,216 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

