Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 68.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,508,000 after purchasing an additional 397,749 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,924,216 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.26 and its 200-day moving average is $237.83. The company has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

