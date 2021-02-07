Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.32 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,924,216 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

