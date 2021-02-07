Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,470,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,216. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.83. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

