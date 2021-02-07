AMLT Reaches One Day Volume of $1,849.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1,849.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.01245463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.60 or 0.06639327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022863 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016949 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

