AMO Coin (AMO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.26 or 0.01254427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.62 or 0.06373380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,488,929,848 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

