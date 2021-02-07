AMO Coin (AMO) Price Tops $0.0005

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.26 or 0.01254427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.62 or 0.06373380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,488,929,848 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.