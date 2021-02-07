AmonD (AMON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $637,784.14 and approximately $11.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

