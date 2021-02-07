Amoveo (VEO) Trading 90.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $4,096.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for about $51.31 or 0.00132847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded up 90.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.