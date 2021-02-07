Ampleforth Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $345.95 million and approximately $42.76 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00063221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.01139780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.92 or 0.06218852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 434,540,564 coins and its circulating supply is 261,977,959 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

